UNAMI Head in Dhi Qar to evaluate marshland drought

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Mohamed Al-Hassan, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), arrived in Dhi Qar Province, southern Iraq, to assess the condition of the marshlands.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that Al-Hassan will visit the ancient city of Ur before traveling to the Al-Jabayish district, south of Dhi Qar, to tour the marshes and evaluate the drought conditions and declining water levels.

Our correspondent, citing security sources, reported that Al-Hassan "will head to Basra at noon for a two-day visit to review various projects."