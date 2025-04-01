Water drought: Iraqi city declared disaster zone

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi city has been declared a "disaster zone" due to severe water shortages, as officials move to confront deepening drought conditions ahead of the summer season.

Following an emergency session, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council expressed concern about the city of Sayyid Dakhil, one of the areas severely affected by the water crisis in the province.

In response, Council spokesperson Ahmed Saleem announced the formation of a crisis cell, headed by Governor Murtada Al-Ibrahimi and including the Deputy Council Chairman, council members, and directors of water management departments.

A separate committee, chaired by Council Head Azza Al-Nashi, was tasked with coordinating water allocations with the neighboring Wasit province.

Once a major agricultural hub, Dhi Qar has been severely impacted by prolonged drought, climate change, and restricted upstream water flow. In Sayyid Dakhil, residents have long relied on wells and staged repeated protests, including in 2024, as the shortages worsened. The crisis has displaced families, strained farming livelihoods, and heightened local tensions.

In the nearby Al-Dawaya district, entire villages have been left without access to drinking water, forcing residents to relocate in search of basic services. Officials continue to warn that upstream water policies by neighboring countries are compounding the crisis.

In response, Iraq has expanded efforts to address the situation in 2025. The Iraqi Red Crescent is operating 77 water treatment stations across the country, supplying clean water to an estimated 500,000 people. The United Nations is supporting the development of long-term water management strategies, while a £5.3 billion agreement with the United Kingdom aims to improve infrastructure in drought-affected regions.