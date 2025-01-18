Iraqi President: Neighboring countries' actions to blame for water crisis

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid attributed Iraq's declining water resources to various factors, including the policies of neighboring countries.

During his visit to the University of Anbar, Rashid stated, "We face a decline in water resources, worsening desertification, and severe drought caused by three key factors: climate, water management, and actions by neighboring countries."

"We are all vital partners in fostering development, building society, advancing political reform, combating negative practices, tackling administrative and financial corruption, safeguarding the environment, and addressing the effects of climate change,” he added.

Notably, Iraq is grappling with a severe water crisis that has intensified over the past four years, reaching its peak in 2023. Water levels have plummeted to unprecedented lows due to a region-wide drought, placing Iraq among the five countries most impacted by climate change, according to reports from the United Nations and other international organizations.

The World Bank, in a 2022 report, warned that Iraq faces an urgent climate challenge, emphasizing the need for a “greener growth model.” The report highlighted the importance of diversifying Iraq's economy and reducing its carbon dependence. It estimated that by 2040, Iraq would need $233 billion in investments to meet its most critical developmental needs and pursue greener, inclusive growth—equivalent to 6% of the country's annual GDP.

Due to these climate changes, Iraq has lost about 30% of its productive agricultural land over the past three decades, according to the Strategic Advocacy for Human Rights.