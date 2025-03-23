Parched lives: Millions in Iraq battle for basic water access

Shafaq News/ Millions of Iraqis are grappling with significant challenges in accessing clean drinking water as the country contends with escalating drought and the impacts of climate change, according to the Directorate General of Water and UNICEF.

In a joint statement released on Sunday in observance of World Water Day, both organizations called for immediate action to safeguard Iraq’s water resources and ensure a secure future for the nation’s children.

Water Crisis

The head of both the Directorate and the National Water Team underscored the critical need to preserve Iraq’s water supply. "In light of the mounting water scarcity, it is imperative that we collectively work to conserve and protect this invaluable resource," he remarked, noting that the Directorate has initiated several strategic projects in partnership with the National Water Team, with UNICEF’s support, to mitigate the ongoing water shortage.

Innovative Solutions

Key initiatives include the modernization of water management systems to enhance service delivery, the implementation of automated systems to ensure equitable distribution, and the adoption of innovative solutions for improved data collection and analysis.

Additionally, the Directorate has introduced a water safety plan to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to all citizens, alongside a national campaign to promote the responsible and sustainable use of water.

Iraq’s water crisis is exacerbated by rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and desertification, making it one of the most climate-impacted nations. Millions of Iraqis, particularly children, are facing growing challenges in securing safe drinking water due to reduced river flow, which increases the risk of malnutrition, disease, and displacement.

Collaborative Efforts

UNICEF and the Directorate General of Water are working in tandem to provide critical water and sanitation services. Their shared goal is to contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. This collaboration focuses on delivering essential services to the most vulnerable populations.

Ali Ayoub, UNICEF’s Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Program Director, emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Iraqi government. "Our objective is to reach the children in the most affected communities and ensure their access to safe drinking water as resource scarcity intensifies," Ayoub explained.

UNICEF is partnering with the Ministry of Housing, Municipalities, and relevant UN agencies to expand access to sustainable water and sanitation services. These partnerships involve both public and private sectors, leveraging resources and expertise to support the water sector and fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring a sustainable living environment for the population.

Long-Term Solutions

Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action, UNICEF and the Directorate General of Water are committed to ensuring the availability of water for future generations and supporting adaptive solutions to climate change. The ongoing drought crisis in Iraq is largely attributed to reduced rainfall in recent years due to climate change, as well as diminished water flows from the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers, impacted by the water policies of neighboring Iran and Turkiye. These factors have raised significant concerns over the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe.

Climate Challenges

Iraq ranks among the top five countries most affected by climate change, according to the United Nations and international organizations. The World Bank, in its 2022 report, highlighted Iraq's urgent climate challenges and stressed the need for a more sustainable, environmentally conscious development model. The Bank advocated for diversifying Iraq’s economy and reducing its dependence on carbon-based resources to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The World Bank's report projected that by 2040, Iraq will need $233 billion in investments to meet its critical development needs while transitioning to a more sustainable and inclusive economy. This represents approximately 6% of Iraq’s annual GDP.

Impact on Agriculture

The Center for Human Rights Strategy recently reported that Iraq has lost approximately 30% of its agricultural land over the past three decades due to the effects of climate change. This has further exacerbated the country’s water and food security challenges.