President Barzani, UN Envoy discuss Iraq’s elections

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Mohammed al-Hassan, the UN Secretary-General’s representative to Iraq, held talks on Monday on the country’s political situation, November 11 parliamentary elections, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

In a statement, the Kurdish Presidency said that both emphasized the need for free and transparent elections across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, expressing hope that the results would help steer the country toward greater political stability.

Barzani and al-Hassan also underscored the need to resolve Erbil–Baghdad disputes through dialogue and reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining security and stability throughout Iraq.

The meeting further covered regional developments and their potential implications for Iraq’s political and security landscape.