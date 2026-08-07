Najaf cleric warns of Arab campaign against Iraq

Shafaq News- Najaf

Some Arab countries are attempting to undermine Iraq's political system through military and media mobilization, senior Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq leader Sadr Al-Din Al-Qubbanji said on Friday.

“The campaign stems from the end of dictatorship in Iraq and the country's return to popular sovereignty and religious and political freedoms, which the followers of global arrogance reject,” Al-Qubbanji, who is also Najaf’s imam, stated during a religious sermon, adding, “They failed to bring down Iraq's experience from within, and today they want to bring it down from outside.”