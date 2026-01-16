Najaf Imam warns Iraq would be drawn into any US-Iran war

Shafaq News– Najaf

Iraqis would be directly concerned by any war between the United States and Iran, senior leader in the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, Sadr Al-Din Al-Qubbanji, said on Friday.

Al-Qubbanji, who is also Najaf’s imam, stated during a religious sermon that the West is experiencing a “real defeat marked by the collapse of materialist thought,” describing any potential confrontation between Washington and Tehran as a clash of ideology rather than an oil war.

Iraqis, he added, stand with what he described as the “just side,” stressing that any such war would not target Iran alone but would also affect Iraq and its people.

US President Donald Trump earlier signaled the possibility of a military strike against Iran, amid anti-regime protests, while Iranian officials warned that Tehran would retaliate against any US military action.

On January 16, the Coordination Framework, an umbrella alliance of mainly Shiite political parties, blocs, and armed factions, rejected the use of Iraqi territory as a launch point for attacks on any country, particularly Iran, citing concerns over sovereignty and security risks.

