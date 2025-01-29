Joint Operations Commander leads inclusive security conference

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Qais Al-Muhammadawi, presided over of an expanded security conference at the Baghdad Operations Command, attended by top military and security leaders, including commanders from the defense and interior ministries, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and police officials.

In a statement from the Joint Operations Command (JOC), Al-Muhammadawi made a series of recommendations, as avoiding complacency in security work, staying away from routine, and finding the best methods for innovation while maintaining surprise in both approach and timing.

He also emphasized the need for “vigilance and the avoidance of falling into traps or making individual errors.”

Al-Muhammadawi highlighted the successful results of security and intelligence operations, particularly in light of the heavy blows dealt to the defeated ISIS terrorist group, “which has lost its ability to control, confront, or carry out any actions to reassert its presence in the region, and is now making futile attempts.”

Praising the noticeable progress and tangible steps in building capabilities, combating crime in all its forms, and the professional enforcement of law, he stressed that “building security institutions relies on professional work, military discipline, and a clear chain of command while adhering to established procedures, the statement added.”

Al-Muhammadawi further underscored the importance of precisely defining responsibilities for any mission and not bypassing the chain of command or field or senior leadership in operational duties or responses.

The JOC concluded that “Al-Muhammadawi urged the maximization of lessons learned from field experiences, the development of leadership, formations, and units, the activation of unit specialties, and the avoidance of unstudied decisions, ensuring proper anticipation of all activities.”