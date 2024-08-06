Iraqi Joint Operations Command identifies key suspects in Ain Al-Asad Airbase attack

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced that it has obtained "crucial" information regarding the identity of those responsible for the recent attack on the Ain Al-Asad Airbase.

In a statement released today, the command confirmed that on Monday evening, "an attack occurred on the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Al-Anbar Governorate, where some sections house International Coalition advisors, using two rockets launched from a truck within the Haditha district."

The statement detailed that security forces "immediately responded, locating the truck, a KIA model, with eight out of ten rockets prepared for launch," adding that "engineering units dismantled them."

The command further noted that "our specialized security units, through intelligence and security work, have gathered important information about the perpetrators of this attack, and they are currently being pursued for justice." It also highlighted that "those responsible for the sector and its approaches, including commanders and officers, will be held accountable."

"We reaffirm our commitment to exerting every effort to maintain Iraq's security and stability. We will not allow Iraqi soil to be a battleground for settling scores, mixing issues, or descending into the ravages of war and conflict."

An earlier report from Shafaq News indicated that on Monday evening, the Ain Al-Asad airbase which houses US and international Coalition advisors, came under rocket fire.

A security source revealed that the attack on the base was planned with five rockets, but the launching platform on the truck failed to fire the remaining missiles.

Hours after the attack, the League of Revolutionaries (Jama'at Al-Thawrawiyoon) within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the missile attack.

A statement attributed to the little-known group, whose authenticity could not be verified by Shafaq News Agency, announced, "We targeted the Ain al-Asad Airbase of the American occupation in western Iraq with several missiles and drones on Monday evening."

"The operations will continue with advanced capabilities until the last American soldier leaves Iraq," it added