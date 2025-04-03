SOURCE: US activity at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base is routine

Shafaq News/ Reports of new US military reinforcements arriving at Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq’s al-Anbar Province are invalid, a security source revealed on Thursday.

“There have been no additional deployments or changes in the structure of US forces at the base,” the source told Shafaq News, describing recent activity as routine and limited to scheduled training and system maintenance.

The statement follows a Radio Monte Carlo report claiming the arrival of advanced air defense systems and increased US cargo aircraft activity at the base.

US officials have not issued a public statement on the reported movements.