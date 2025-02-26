US troops ramp up presence near Iraq-Syria border, engage tribal leaders in talks

Shafaq News/ US forces have reinforced their presence near the al-Tanf border area in western Al-Anbar province, coinciding with meetings held with Syrian tribal leaders, an Iraqi security source said on Wednesday.

“These moves are part of a strategy to reposition and strengthen influence in border areas,” the source told Shafaq News, pointing out that additional units had been deployed and positions near the al-Tanf crossing had been reinforced in recent days.

The buildup is taking place alongside coordination with some local factions on the Syrian side, the source said.

The US forces’ meetings with tribal leaders focused on security developments and challenges facing the region, the source added, without providing details on any understandings reached.

The al-Tanf base, located in the tri-border area between Iraq, Syria, and Jordan, is a key strategic site for US military operations in the region.