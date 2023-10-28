Iraq's Islamic Resistance wage drone attacks on Tanf base

Shafaq News/ The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" on Saturday morning said it has waged two drone attacks on an airbase of the "US occupation forces" in Syria's Tanf.

This follows orders by President Joe Biden to step up operations against Iranian targets in Syria in a bid to curb growing threats to US interests in the Middle East.

The attack, according to a statement issued earlier today, resulted in "direct hits" to the target.

In a letter sent Friday to congressional leaders, President Joe Biden wrote: "The strikes were intended to establish deterrence and were conducted in a manner to limit the risk of escalation and avoid civilian casualties. I directed the strikes in order to protect and defend our personnel, to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the United States and our partners, and to deter Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on United States personnel and facilities."

According to the Pentagon, as of Friday there had been at least 20 attacks on US bases and personnel in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17. US government said 21 US personnel were injured in two of those assaults when drones targeted al-Assad airbase in Iraq and al-Tanf garrison in Syria.

The Biden administration has not accused Iran of having a direct role in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and has said it appears so far that Tehran was not aware of it beforehand. But the U.S. has noted that Iran has long supported Hamas and has raised concerns that Iran and its proxies could turn the conflict into a wider war