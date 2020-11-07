Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-07T16:48:20+0000
Joe Biden elected 46th President of the United States of America

Shafaq news/ Joe Biden has won the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump following a cliff-hanger vote count after Tuesday's election.

Biden has won the key battleground of Pennsylvania, propelling him over the 270 electoral college vote threshold required to clinch the White House.

The Trump campaign has indicated their candidate does not plan to concede.

The result makes Trump the first one-term president since the 1990s.

The election has seen the highest turnout since 1900. Mr Biden has won more than 73 million votes so far, the most ever for a US presidential candidate.

 Trump has drawn almost 70 million, the second-highest tally in history.

 



related

The US Fifth Fleet: monitoring Iranian movements in the Gulf

Date: 2020-08-18 06:13:25
The US Fifth Fleet: monitoring Iranian movements in the Gulf

Covid-19: unprecedented daily registered cases worldwide

Date: 2020-07-24 21:27:33
Covid-19: unprecedented daily registered cases worldwide

Massive fires broke out in an Iranian industrial city

Date: 2020-08-04 08:05:29
Massive fires broke out in an Iranian industrial city

Iranian deaths in Corona rise to 1,685, and infections exceed 21,000

Date: 2020-03-22 12:01:15
Iranian deaths in Corona rise to 1,685, and infections exceed 21,000

How attacks on US forces in Iraq became a new normal

Date: 2020-08-29 17:36:58
How attacks on US forces in Iraq became a new normal

Ahmadinejad to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Houthis

Date: 2020-07-27 07:28:43
Ahmadinejad to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Houthis

A new explosion in Iran

Date: 2020-08-15 14:51:09
A new explosion in Iran

WHO : Corona infections exceeded 300,000: It doesn’t target elderly only

Date: 2020-03-22 12:07:27
WHO : Corona infections exceeded 300,000: It doesn’t target elderly only