Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

The White House stated that Biden emphasized the need to bridge remaining gaps, finalize the agreement promptly, and return hostages home while achieving a lasting end to the conflict in Gaza.

Biden also highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stressing the importance of removing obstacles to aid flow, restoring essential services, and protecting civilian lives during military operations.

The meeting marked their first in-person encounter since last year. Netanyahu, reflecting on their long-standing relationship, thanked Biden for his decades of public service and support for Israel, looking forward to further discussions and collaboration in the coming months.

Biden reminisced about his first meeting with Israeli leaders, including then-Prime Minister Golda Meir and her assistant Yitzhak Rabin, highlighting the longevity of his involvement in US-Israel relations.