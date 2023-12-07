Biden discusses Israeli-Hamas conflict with Netanyahu, Jordanian King

Shafaq News / US President Joe Biden engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah II regarding the ongoing developments in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in two separate phone calls.

The White House mentioned that the United States is still endeavoring to gather more information about the hostages held by Hamas.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior official from the U.S. State Department stated that Secretary Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. He conveyed to Dermer that Israel needs to exert more effort to protect civilians in its offensive in southern Gaza.

The unnamed official indicated that Blinken urged Dermer to permit further humanitarian aid into Gaza while commending Israel's decision to allow more fuel into the densely populated region.