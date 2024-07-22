Capitol protests planned to coincide with Netanyahu's US visit amid outcry over Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Activists opposing Israel's war in Gaza and Washington's support for its Middle Eastern ally plan protests at the US Capitol on Wednesday to coincide with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's US visit.

Police anticipate a "large number of demonstrators" and are enhancing security but have reported no known threats.

Biden has recently backed ceasefire talks while maintaining military support for Israel.

A coalition of groups is set to join the protests, including ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism), the women-led peace and human rights group CodePink, Palestinian organizations like the Palestinian American Community Center, and Jewish groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace.

CodePink told Reuters, “Organizers had arranged buses for human rights advocates to come to Washington from numerous states across the country.”

"We anticipate a large number of demonstrators to show up," the US Capitol Police pointed out. "Our plan includes adding more officers – including from several outside agencies."

A flyer called for creating a "People's Red Line" around the Capitol on Wednesday, where protesters will criticize the U.S. government for not setting a “Red Line” on its support for Israel amid the war's death toll.

Approximately 230 anonymous Capitol Hill staffers from 122 offices signed a letter urging their supervisors to protest or boycott Netanyahu's July 24 address to Congress, following a recent ICC arrest warrant request against him for alleged war crimes.

Notably, the US has seen months of protests by pro-Palestinian groups and college students over American support for Israel’s war on Gaza. According to Gaza health authorities, the war has resulted in at least 38,983 Palestinian deaths and displaced nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents. The region is also facing severe shortages of necessities.

Since the war on Gaza began, US protests have included marches, vigils, bridge and road blockages near train stations and airports, and encampments on college campuses in multiple cities.