70-year-old charged in alleged Netanyahu attack plan

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli authorities have accused a 70-year-old woman from central Israel of conspiring to harm Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu using an explosive device, local media reported on Wednesday.

Kan News, citing the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, disclosed that the woman was arrested two weeks ago over the suspected plot and was later released under court-imposed restrictions barring her from approaching government institutions or the prime minister.

An indictment is expected to be filed on Thursday, with charges likely to include conspiracy to commit a crime and conspiracy to carry out an act of terrorism.

The case unfolds during a period of heightened political tension in Israel, where mass protests have continued for more than a year against the government of Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza, where over 59,000 people have been killed since the war began.

During one demonstration on Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street last year, a protester was filmed calling for the prime minister’s assassination. In the widely circulated video, a right-wing passerby asked what would happen if Netanyahu refused to resign. A demonstrator replied, “We will see to it that they kill him.”

The footage triggered broad condemnation, prompting calls for police to act against those issuing threats. Authorities have not confirmed any connection between the woman’s arrest and the earlier protest incident.