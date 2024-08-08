JOC arrests 5 in Ain al-Asad Airbase attack

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced the arrest of five individuals involved in the attack on Ain al-Asad Airbase in Al-Anbar, western Iraq, following a missile strike on Monday that injured seven US soldiers.

The JOC stated, “Through detailed legal investigations, witness statements, and judicial approvals, 5 individuals involved in this illegal act were arrested under original warrants issued by the judicial authorities.”

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared that the US "will not tolerate" any attacks on its forces in the Middle East.

A day before, the League of Revolutionaries (Jama'at Al-Thawrawiyoon), a little-known group within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility for the missile attack on the Ain al-Asad Airbase in Al-Anbar Governorate.