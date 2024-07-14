JOC clears ISIS hideout in Diyala's Al-Ayt area

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced full control over Al-Ayt area in Khan Bani Saad, Diyala Governorate, following the elimination of all "terrorist" group elements.

Brigadier General Tahseen al-Khafaji, JOC 's spokesperson, told Shafaq News Agency, "The JOC 's forces stormed the group's settlement and eliminated all members, overcoming the area's challenging terrain."

He further stated, "The forces are actively sweeping the area and its surroundings to eliminate any terrorist presence. The operation will continue until the entire area is cleared of any terrorist activity."

On Saturday, Iraqi security forces announced that they had uncovered a significant ISIS hideout, noting that the Al-Ayt area is now under their control, with ongoing security operations.

Diyala remains a key hub for ISIS activity. Despite the group's defeat in 2017, ISIS remnants persist, posing a significant security challenge. The governorate's diverse terrain provides ample hiding spots, and varying levels of local support have aided the group's survival.

The United Nations estimates the group still maintains between 5,000 and 7,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq.

However, Iraqi government and military officials maintain the group is currently too weakened to stage a comeback.