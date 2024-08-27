Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets “vital objective” in Haifa with drones

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for targeting a "vital objective" in Haifa.

The group stated, “In continuation of our resistance against the occupation [Israeli occupation] and support for our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, our fighters targeted a vital objective in Haifa on Monday evening, August 26, 2024, using drones."

A week ago, IRI announced that it targeted a "vital site" in Eilat, southern Israel with a drone.

On July 19, 2024, the Resistance affirmed that it had struck a vital target in Haifa with an "Arqab" missile.

On May 10, 2024, the Iraqi Resistance also announced targeting an Israeli military site in Umm al-Rashrash and a vital location in the same city with drones.

Moreover, the IRI has been targeting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington's support of Israel's actions in Gaza.

IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 40,435 Palestinians and injured over 93,534, predominantly children, and women.