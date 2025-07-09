Ishraqat Kanoon ousts only Baghdad Council member

Shafaq News - Baghdad

The Ishraqat Kanoon bloc on Wednesday announced it had severed ties with its only representative in the Baghdad Provincial Council, citing repeated breaches of the bloc’s political framework.

In a statement, the bloc said Council member Hussein al-Khuzai won his seat with its full support, garnering more than 19,000 votes. “He was expected to adhere to the bloc’s values and direction,” it noted.

Despite multiple reminders, al-Khuzai continued to act independently. “He no longer represents us in any position, affiliation, or public remark,” the statement added.

The Baghdad Provincial Council consists of 50 seats.

Ishraqat Kanoon, which holds six seats in Iraq’s national parliament, is one of several independent movements that emerged following the October 2019 protest wave, alongside others such as Imtidad.