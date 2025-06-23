Iraqi parliamentary bloc urges emergency Arab summit on Israeli violations

Shafaq News/ Iraq must convene an emergency Arab League summit in response to Israel’s violation of Iraqi airspace, Hussein Monis, leader of the Huqooq Parliamentary Bloc, urged on Monday.

“As the current chair of the Arab League, Iraq must act swiftly,” Monis told Shafaq News Agency, pressing for a high-level summit—either among foreign ministers or heads of state.

He called for a unified Arab response against the Israeli incursion, which he described as a “blatant breach of sovereignty” and a direct threat not only to Iraq but to regional neighbors, including Jordan.

His appeal comes as Iran and Israel have traded daily missile and drone strikes since June 13. Despite mounting international pressure for de-escalation, both sides continue to exchange fire across multiple fronts.