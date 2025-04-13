Iraqi forces destroy ISIS hideouts in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi fighter jets conducted a series of airstrikes on Sunday evening against ISIS positions in eastern Saladin province, a security source said.

The strikes targeted safehouses near the outskirts of al-Dour district and around al-Awja, approximately 50km (30 miles) east of the provincial capital Tikrit, destroying communication systems, logistical equipment, and supplies.

“The blasts were strong enough to shake residential buildings and were clearly heard by nearby residents,” the source told Shafaq News, adding that the operation was based on “precise intelligence,” with reconnaissance drones surveying the area as jets remained overhead.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell confirmed the strikes, reporting that two ISIS sites were destroyed in the al-Bu Marmosh area within the Saladin Operations Command’s sector.

The operation was carried out on orders from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as part of “ongoing operations to maintain pressure on remaining ISIS cells.