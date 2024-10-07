Iraqi Air Force strikes ISIS hideout in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Air Force carried out an airstrike on a hideout housing several militants in Saladin governorate, the Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) reported.

SMC stated, "In continuation of our offensive approach and pursuit of the remaining defeated ISIS elements, and in revenge for the martyrs of Kirkuk, the Iraqi Air Force, with precise intelligence and coordination from the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Joint Operations Command's targeting cell, successfully executed airstrikes using F-16 fighter jets, targeting a terrorist hideout in the Al-Aith area within the Saladin operations sector."

According to the statement, the targeted location was sheltering six ISIS militants.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) remains a significant threat in Iraq, continuing to use insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The group has adapted by forming small, elusive units that operate in remote and rugged terrain.

The security situation in several liberated governorates, including Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh, remains unstable, allowing ISIS remnants to revive violent activities. These militants increasingly rely on "lone wolf" attacks and ambushes.

While military officials maintain that ISIS is no longer capable of large-scale operations, isolated elements of the group are exploiting security gaps, aiming to reestablish a foothold in the region.