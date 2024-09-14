Iraqi Air Force conducts strikes on ISIS hideouts in mountainous region

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Air Force carried out airstrikes targeting ISIS hideouts in a mountainous area between Diyala and Saladin Governorates, according to a security source.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that more than three strikes were executed, hitting key hideouts harboring ISIS members and leaders in the "Sankul" mountainous region, located within the border triangle between Kifri, Diyala, and Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin Governorate.

The source added that the targeted area is a security vacuum between the Kurdish Peshmerga forces and the federal Iraqi forces.