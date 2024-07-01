Iraqi forces strike terrorist hideout in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced on Monday that Iraqi forces targeted a terrorist hideout in the Hawi al-Azim area within the Diyala Operations Command sector.

The Security Media Cell stated, "The air force, using F-16 aircraft, carried out a strike based on precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate in coordination with the targeting cell of the Joint Operations Command. The strike targeted an important terrorist hideout in Hawi al-Azim within the Diyala Operations Command sector."

The statement added that the strike resulted in the destruction of the hideout and the killing of the terrorists inside.

Yesterday, JOC also said that the Iraqi warplane bombed ISIS sites in the governorates of Kirkuk and Diyala.

ISIS remains a hidden threat as it continues to carry out attacks and maintain sleeper cells despite losing its caliphate and key leaders.

A recent report by The Associated Press suggested that the group continues to recruit members and claim responsibility for deadly attacks around the world, including lethal operations in Iran and Russia earlier this year that left scores dead. Its sleeper cells in Syria and Iraq still carry out attacks against government forces in both countries as well as US-backed Syrian fighters, at a time when Iraq's government is negotiating with Washington over a possible withdrawal of US troops.

The United Nations says the group still has between 5,000 and 7,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq.

Still, at least in Iraq, government and military officials have asserted that the group is too weak to stage a comeback.