Iraqi-Syrian border wall project moves forward to strengthen security

Shafaq News/ Construction is ongoing to finish the security wall along the Iraqi-Syrian border in the Rabia district, west of Nineveh Governorate.

A security source in Nineveh told Shafaq News Agency that “the wall is crucial for reducing smuggling and preventing terrorist infiltration.”

"Authorities are continuously enhancing security measures to safeguard the borders and prevent illegal breaches," the source added, affirming that "this initiative is part of collaborative efforts between security agencies to strengthen border stability and security."

In 2022, Iraqi authorities started building a 100-kilometer concrete wall along the Iraqi-Syrian border, stretching from Rabia to Tarfawiyah. The three-meter-high wall, constructed by border police under the Ministry of Interior, aims to curb smuggling and prevent terrorist infiltration.

Notably, Iraq shares a 600-kilometer border with Syria, extending from the Rukban area on the Syrian-Jordanian border to the Semalka-Faysh Khabur crossing with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The northern part of the Iraqi-Syrian border is controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).