425,000 Syrians return since Assad's fall

Shafaq News/ More than 425,000 Syrians have returned from neighboring countries since the fall of the former regime, the Director of Public Relations at the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Border Crossings, Mazen Alloush, confirmed on Monday.

Alloush stated that from December 8, 2024, to June 8, 2025, Syrian border crossings recorded the return of these citizens as part of the voluntary repatriation process, noting that over 250,000 of them returned from Turkiye, with significant numbers also coming from Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq.

He added that border crossings have also logged the arrival of tens of thousands of expatriates from Europe, the Gulf, and various other countries, either for visits or permanent resettlement in Syria.

Alloush reported that since the reopening of the Arida border crossing with Lebanon last Tuesday, more than 20,000 travelers have crossed in both directions.

Revealing that work is currently underway to establish a permanent commercial route between Syria and Lebanon through the Arida crossing after the Eid al-Adha holiday, he clarified that “infrastructure upgrades and full rehabilitation of service facilities at the crossing are also ongoing.”

Syria’s land border crossings include Kasab, Bab al-Hawa, Hammam, Salama, al-Rai, and Jarablus with Turkey; Jdeidet Yabous, Jousieh, and Arida with Lebanon; the Nasib crossing with Jordan; and the Al-Bukamal crossing with Iraq.