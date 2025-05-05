Israel strikes: Warplanes hit Lebanon, Syria

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military launched a series of airstrikes Monday evening, targeting southern Lebanon and areas near the Bekaa Valley.

Lebanese media reported that six Israeli strikes targeted the outskirts of Janta, a town in Lebanon’s eastern mountains near Syrian territory. Israeli jets also hit the Shaara hills in the same region.

The airstrikes extended to the Syrian side of the border, pounding Sarghaya, a town situated directly opposite Lebanon’s mountainous areas.

Israel's Channel 14 claimed that the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley, a region that has long been a stronghold for the militant group.

In southern Lebanon, Israel struck Srifa village and four ready-made rooms in Tayr Harfa, as drones were heard over several areas.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Despite the November 27 ceasefire, Israel has kept up attacks in southern and eastern Lebanon, with over 2,700 violations reported by Lebanese authorities.

Tel Aviv has also increased its hostile activity in Syria in recent months, allegedly hitting military infrastructure, air defense systems, and surface-to-air missile sites.

The assault coincided with a large-scale Israeli airstrike on Houthi sites in Yemen’s Hodeidah, following a missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport.