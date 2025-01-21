Parliament Speaker: Today's votes restore rights and boost civil peace

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohamoud Al-Mashhadani, assured, on Tuesday, that the General Amnesty Law was enacted "in cooperation with all political blocs and components." Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah noted that the approval of the Property Restitution Law would contribute to strengthening civil peace and restoring rights to their rightful owners.

In a press conference, Al-Mashhadani stated that "the Parliament voted today on important laws, including the General Amnesty Law, aimed at the community suffering from injustice, in cooperation with Shiite MPs."

He added that "the enactment of the Amnesty Law was done with the cooperation of all political blocs and components, and the law will provide justice to the wronged and ensure their rights."

Meanwhile, during a separate press conference attended by leaders of Kurdish blocs and several political leaders and MPs, Deputy Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah congratulated the passing of the Property Restitution Law, which covers properties affected by some decisions of the Revolutionary Command Council.

The Iraqi Parliament witnessed chaos during today's session as several lawmakers objected to the voting mechanism for three "controversial" bills, leading to the legal quorum being broken.

Some MPs ascended onto the parliamentary podium, while MP Noor Nafi posted that the laws were passed "without a vote."

The laws voted on include amendments to the Personal Status Law, the Property Restitution Law, and the second amendment to the General Amnesty Law.