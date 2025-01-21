Parliament Speaker: Today's votes restore rights and boost civil peace
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohamoud
Al-Mashhadani, assured, on Tuesday, that the General Amnesty Law was enacted "in
cooperation with all political blocs and components." Meanwhile, Deputy
Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah noted that the approval of the Property Restitution
Law would contribute to strengthening civil peace and restoring rights to their
rightful owners.
In a press conference, Al-Mashhadani stated that "the Parliament voted
today on important laws, including the General Amnesty Law, aimed at the
community suffering from injustice, in cooperation with Shiite MPs."
He added that "the enactment of the Amnesty Law was done with the
cooperation of all political blocs and components, and the law will provide
justice to the wronged and ensure their rights."
Meanwhile, during a separate press conference attended by leaders of Kurdish blocs and several political leaders and MPs, Deputy Speaker Shakhwan Abdullah congratulated the passing of the Property Restitution Law, which covers properties affected by some decisions of the Revolutionary Command Council.
The Iraqi Parliament witnessed chaos during today's session as several
lawmakers objected to the voting mechanism for three "controversial"
bills, leading to the legal quorum being broken.
Some MPs ascended onto the parliamentary podium, while MP Noor Nafi posted
that the laws were passed "without a vote."
The laws voted on include amendments to the Personal Status Law, the
Property Restitution Law, and the second amendment to the General Amnesty Law.