Iraqi contentious laws may be postponed to next legislative term, lawmaker says

Shafaq News/ If Iraq’s parliament fails to approve three controversial bills in Tuesday’s session, they will be postponed to the next legislative term, Kurdish Democratic Party MP Jayai Taimur stated.

The three disputed laws—General Amnesty, Personal Status, and Property Restitution Law—have sparked political disagreements among Iraq’s diverse factions. “Each group is focused on passing the law that serves its interests,” Taimur told Shafaq News.

“While lawmakers made significant progress on the laws during Monday’s session, disagreements over certain provisions led to disputes, causing members to leave the chamber and delaying the vote until this afternoon.”

The KDP deputy stressed the importance of the Property Restitution Law, which aims to return confiscated properties to their original Kurdish and Turkmen owners in Kirkuk. These lands were seized under decrees issued by the now-dissolved Revolutionary Command Council.

The MP also expressed concerns over the General Amnesty Law, warning that it could enable the release of individuals convicted of terrorism. “Approving this law could allow terrorists to rejoin armed groups and pose a threat to society,” he said.

Notably, the Property Restitution Law is a priority for Kurdish lawmakers, while the Personal Status Law, proposed by the Shiite Coordination Framework, and the General Amnesty Law, championed by Sunni blocs.