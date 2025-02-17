Iraqi Army actions in Kirkuk "unacceptable," says Kurdistan PM

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani warned of "grave consequences" after the Iraqi army prevented Kurdish farmers from reclaiming their lands in Kirkuk, calling for immediate intervention to stop "constitutional violations."

His warning is a part of the efforts to reverse demographic policies imposed by the former regime, emphasizing that “Parliament passed legislation restoring confiscated lands to their rightful owners."

Despite these legislative measures, the Iraqi army blocked farmers from entering their lands in Kirkuk’s outskirts, including the village of Shanaqah and four others in the Sargaran sub-district.

Barzani condemned the move, stating, “Using military forces for these purposes is a clear violation of the law and the principles upon which the new Iraq was founded," calling for immediate intervention to prevent further escalation..