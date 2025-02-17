Iraqi military unit arrested over confronting Kurdish Farmers

Shafaq News/ A local source in Kirkuk confirmed on Monday evening that members of the Iraqi army unit involved in a confrontation with Kurdish farmers in the Shanaga village have been arrested.

An investigation has been launched regarding the incident, which took place after Kurdish farmers attempted to cultivate their lands following a judicial decision to return property to its original owners.

The source told Shafaq News that a military order was issued by top officials in the Ministry of Defense to detain members of the eighth division of the Iraqi army, involved in the altercation. The detained personnel include both officers and enlisted soldiers.

The investigation aims to identify any fault or negligence in the incident, with the results to be reported back to Ministry of Defense authorities in a professional and thorough manner.

Earlier today, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani condemned the army's actions against Kurdish farmers in Kirkuk, likening the incident to the Anfal campaign, chemical bombardment, and genocide.

The clash took place in the villages of Shanaga and nearby areas in the Dibis district, where Kurdish farmers reported being blocked from planting their lands by an Iraqi army unit.