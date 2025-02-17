Leader Barzani slams army's actions against farmers, draws parallel to Al- Anfal

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani condemned on Monday an attack by the Iraqi army on a group of Kurdish farmers in Kirkuk who attempted to cultivate their land following the approval of Property Restriction Law.

In his statement, Barzani likened the actions to the Anfal campaign, chemical bombardment, and genocide.

"The scenes of harm to Kurdish farmers and the unjust actions of preventing Kurdish farmers from returning to their land remind us of the Anfal, chemical bombings, and genocide that our people suffered during the last century,” Barzani said.

He added, that such actions represent “chauvinistic behavior and a lack of conscience”, stressing that they are crimes committed against innocent Kurdish farmers in Kirkuk, who are only guilty of being Kurdish and the original owners of the land."

Barzani called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to prevent such injustices from recurring and to arrest those responsible for the crime, ensuring they face appropriate punishment.

The statement concluded with Barzani expressing solidarity with the farmers: "I salute the heroic Kurds who resisted with determination and courage the injustices, oppression, and attacks they faced. Let them know that they are not alone, and we stand firmly with them in supporting their struggle and defending their legitimate rights and demands.