Iraqi air defense shoots down Turkish drone in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi air defenses shot down a Turkish-made drone in Kirkuk governorate, northeastern Iraq.

Brigadier General Abdul Salam Hamoudi Ramadan, Deputy Commander of Air Defense in the Northern Region, revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the drone, which had entered Iraqi airspace from al-Sulaymaniyah direction, was targeted and destroyed in the Jimen area of central Kirkuk.

"Air defense units detected the drone after it breached Iraqi airspace and was shot down as soon as it entered the target zone," Ramadan stated.

Earlier, Major General Saleh Harz, Commander of Kirkuk Operations, confirmed that the unidentified drone was downed as it approached from the north due to the lack of authorization for its flight.

A security source in Kirkuk reported that the drone crash caused a partial fire in a house, but no injuries were reported.

Parts of the drone also scattered to another location, with one wing landing in the Kornish area of central Kirkuk.

Eyewitnesses reported that the drone crashed near the main market complex adjacent to Airport Street following a loud explosion. Videos showed the drone catching fire in the sky before burning entirely upon reaching the ground.