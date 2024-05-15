Three Iraqi army soldiers injured in ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed on Wednesday evening that three Iraqi soldiers were wounded in an attack by ISIS on a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Dumez district within Kirkuk Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the attack targeted the 8th Division of the Iraqi Army and occurred near the cemetery of Alawi Mahmoud village in the Dumez district."

Preliminary reports indicate that three soldiers sustained injuries in the attack, and the assailants utilized Kalashnikovs and sniper rifles during the assault.

Notably, Kirkuk is one of the disputed areas between Baghdad and Erbil, where ISIS exploits security vacuums to launch attacks against the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga.

On the other hand, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense's Military Intelligence Directorate announced the dismantling of a terrorist group affiliated with ISIS in Nineveh Governorate.

The Directorate explained that four terrorists were arrested in two ambushes on terrorist hideouts in Al-Baath and Al-Malaiyah districts on the left bank of Mosul city.

"The apprehended individuals were involved in working with ISIS's Islamic Police Chief, known as Abu Sakr, who had been detained earlier by Military Intelligence after being lured from outside Iraq."

Despite the 2017 defeat, ISIS remnants still pose a threat in Iraq by attacking the security forces and civilians.

On Monday, six soldiers were killed, and seven others were wounded in the village of Sheikh Mohammed in the Metebije of Al-Dor district in Saladin.

The group is estimated to have 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters spread between Syria and Iraq, roughly half of them fighters, a U.N. report said.