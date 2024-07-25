Al-Sudani stresses inclusive decision-making in Kirkuk government formation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of finalizing the formation of Kirkuk's local government and ensuring no group is marginalized in decision-making.

A statement from Al-Sudani's media office highlighted his emphasis, during a meeting with the Arab component of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, on “the need for cooperation among all national forces, the continuation of government service and development plans, and achieving an economic renaissance in line with the government's goals to meet the needs of citizens across Iraq.”

Moreover, Al-Sudani emphasized that “successfully holding local elections in Kirkuk, which had been challenging since 2005, marks a significant step toward stabilizing the governorate and fulfilling the government's promises.”

“Provincial councils and local governments serve as the government's executive arm and backbone,” he added.

Earlier today, a source in the Kirkuk Provincial Council disclosed that PM Al-Sudani will hold an “important” meeting in Baghdad to resolve the formation of the local government in Kirkuk Governorate, and the selection of the governor and the head of the Provincial Council

Notably, Kirkuk Governorate is facing a political crisis over forming its local government. Since the final results of the provincial council elections in January, the Kirkuk Governorate Council has yet to elect its president and governor. Meanwhile, local governments in other governorates continue to function. Kirkuk and Diyala are still mired in political tensions, with blocs unable to resolve their differences and establish a local government.