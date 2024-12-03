Iraqi parliamentary session at risk of postponement due to contentious laws

Shafaq News/ A parliamentary source suggested, on Tuesday, that the scheduled session of the Iraqi Parliament might be postponed due to "disagreements."

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Parliament was set to convene today at 1:00 PM to discuss and vote on contentious laws.

“However, several members of Parliament walked out of the parliamentary building, citing the lack of consensus on a unified framework for passing the disputed laws and the Parliamentary Presidency's failure to adhere to the scheduled session time,” the source added.

The source continued that the Parliamentary Presidency is currently working to set a new time for the session, and if it does not convene within the next hour, a decision will be made to postpone it to another day.

Regarding today’s session, MP Jayai Taimur from the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc had earlier told Shafaq News that “if the three contentious laws—General Amnesty, Personal Status, and Property Restitution in Kirkuk—are not passed, they will be deferred to the next legislative term.”

Taimur explained that political disagreements among the various factions are the primary reason for the impasse, as each seeks to push through its agenda.

Despite significant progress in finalizing these laws, disputes over certain provisions have led to lawmakers leaving the session, resulting in the postponement of voting until this afternoon.