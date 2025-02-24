Iraqi Speaker: Defend Palestine, reject normalization

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani warned, on Monday, that the Arab nation is undergoing a critical phase, with intensified efforts to undermine the Palestinian people’s right to an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

In an official statement, al-Mashhadani condemned the continued suppression of Palestinian rights through intimidation, war, and forced displacement, calling such actions an “international crime” that will not go unchallenged.

He emphasized Iraq’s participation in the Seventh Arab Parliament Conference for Speakers of Arab Parliaments at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo as “a reaffirmation of its firm stance against normalization with Israel.” He denounced Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank, describing them as “crimes against humanity.”

Al-Mashhadani highlighted Iraq’s role in securing key provisions in the conference’s final communiqué, including rejecting the displacement of Palestinians, opposing violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and other sacred sites, and affirming the Palestinian people’s historical and religious rights.

He also stressed Iraq’s commitment to a unified Arab parliamentary strategy to support Palestine, rejecting displacement proposals pushed by “Zionist lobbying efforts” and reaffirming the resilience of the Palestinian people.

Al-Mashhadani concluded by reiterating Iraq’s “unwavering support” for Palestinian rights, vowing continued backing until their land and independent state are fully restored.