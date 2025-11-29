“Iraqi Resistance” denies link to Khor Mor attack

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination denied responsibility for the attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, describing the sources that attributed the incident to it as “malicious” and “yellow media.”

In a statement, the Coordination, which includes armed Shiite factions, said the accusations aim to “confuse matters and cover up a regional conflict,” emphasizing that “the resistance does not target civilian sites and its weapons are always directed against the occupation.”

The group also expressed its willingness to participate in investigations into repeated attacks, “especially those targeting infrastructure and national resources.”

Khor Mor, Iraq’s largest gas field, produces around 21 million cubic meters of gas per day and underpins the Region’s electricity grid. The strike disrupted gas supplies feeding key power stations. Official assessments indicate the shutdown reduced electricity output by 60-80% in Kirkuk, Erbil, Duhok, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Nineveh. Khor Mor, located in the Chamchamal district, supplies gas through a 180-kilometer pipeline feeding power stations in the district, Bazian, and Erbil—generating more than 2,000 megawatts of electricity under normal conditions.

