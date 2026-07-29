Iraqi Presidency denounces deadly strikes on PMF

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters that killed and wounded dozens of members across several parts of Iraq are a "blatant violation" of the country's sovereignty and an attack on its official security institutions, the Iraqi presidency said on Wednesday.

The Presidency reaffirmed Iraq's rejection of any attack on its territory and stressed that the country would not allow its land to be used as a launchpad for assaults on neighboring states or as “an arena for settling regional and international disputes.”

Read more: 20 PMF members killed, 32 wounded in attacks across Iraq