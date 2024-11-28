Iraqi PM signs seven MoUs in Madrid

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoU) in Madrid.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani, and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sánchez, “chaired the bilateral discussions between Iraq and Spain on Thursday, in Madrid. The meeting was attended by Iraq’s Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Transportation, and Trade.”

The two leaders presided over the signing of four joint memoranda of understanding. These included a memorandum “for legal cooperation and exchange of expertise between Iraq’s Ministry of Justice and Spain’s Ministry of the Presidency, Justice, and Relations with Legislative Councils,” the statement added.

Additionally, a memorandum was signed between the Sovereign Guarantees Initiative Committee and the Government of Spain, alongside agreements between the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, as well as between the Federation of Iraqi Industries and the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE), the PM’s media office calefied.

The discussions included the signing of other agreements. These included, “a memorandum of understanding between Iraq’s Commission of Integrity and the State Attorney General’s Office in Spain, signed at the Spanish Public Prosecution Office; A cooperation agreement between Wasit Governorate and Spain’s Imathia Construction Company, signed at the Spanish Chamber of Commerce headquarters; A memorandum of understanding for security cooperation between the Ministries of Interior of Iraq and Spain, to be signed at Spain’s Ministry of Interior headquarters.”