Iraq, Egypt to sign 11 MoU during Egypt’s PM visit to Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, and Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, are set to sign 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during Madbouly’s official visit to Baghdad on Wednesday, a senior government source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News, “The MoUs include diplomatic cooperation, transportation, standardization and quality control, trade enhancement, agriculture, industry, academic expertise exchange, and agreements on security, military cooperation, and counterterrorism.”

The source noted that a joint expert committee from both countries has finalized the MoUs after reviewing and refining them.

“The Iraqi side is represented by Deputy Trade Minister Star Al-Jabri, alongside officials from relevant ministries, economic experts, and private-sector representatives. The Egyptian side includes high-level experts who contributed to the agreements’ finalization,” the source detailed.

According to the source, who requested anonymity, Madbouly will also discuss regional security and stability with Al-Sudani, focusing on developments in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon.

Earlier today, another Iraqi government source confirmed to Shafaq News that Madbouly will meet several senior Iraqi officials, including his counterpart, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Iraqi PM previously made an official visit to Egypt in late August 2024, during which major Egyptian companies expressed interest in investing in various sectors in Iraq.

Notably, Egypt aims to increase its trade volume with Iraq by 41%, targeting $1 billion by 2025, compared to the current annual volume of $707 million, according to Asharq News.