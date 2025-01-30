PM Al-Sudani: Iraq’s contracts with Egypt surpass $458M

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced, on Thursday, that the total value of financial contracts awarded to Egyptian companies for projects in Iraq has exceeded 600 billion IQD (over $458 million).

Al-Sudani made the statement during a joint press conference with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, following the third session of the Iraqi-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee in Baghdad, where the two nations signed 12 memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

“The reform approach adopted by the Iraqi government over the past two years has enabled Egyptian companies to enter the Iraqi market in a specialized and extensive manner,” Al-Sudani stated.

He highlighted the key role of Egyptian firms in executing infrastructure projects, engaging in investments, and capitalizing on opportunities across multiple sectors.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also underscored the shared economic, climatic, and social challenges between Iraq, Egypt, and the broader region, emphasizing that integration is key to overcoming these issues.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Madbouly arrived in Baghdad, where he was officially received at the Government Palace. He and Al-Sudani held a bilateral meeting to discuss strengthening ties, expanding partnerships, and addressing regional and international challenges.