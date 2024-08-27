Iraqi PM Al-Sudani meets Egyptian President El-Sisi, commends efforts to "broker a ceasefire"

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the El Alamein Presidential Palace.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's media office, the meeting aimed to bolster bilateral relations between Iraq and Egypt and enhance cooperation across various sectors, addressing regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Discussions between the leaders emphasized the strategic relationship between Iraq and Egypt nations. PM Al-Sudani highlighted the importance of this relationship as a stabilizing force for both countries and the region, reaffirming "Iraq's commitment to collaborating with Egyptian companies, especially in the areas of housing, agriculture, and water management."

Al-Sudani also noted "the ongoing work of the Iraqi-Egyptian Joint Committee and his direct oversight of its progress, particularly in the field of oil industries."

"The relationship between Iraq and Egypt has made significant strides in fostering exceptional cooperation," Al-Sudani said, stressing that a stable Iraq is a source of strength for its neighbors and allies, positioning the country as a convergence point for regional and international partners.

Moreover, the leaders addressed regional and international issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza, emphasizing "the Palestinian people's right to establish their own state with Al-Quds as its capital."

In this context, Al-Sudani criticized the international community's silence, which he believes "has emboldened Israel to overstep red lines," while commending Egypt's efforts to broker a ceasefire.

President El-Sisi expressed deep regard for Iraq and underscored his commitment to comprehensive cooperation. "A strong Iraq serves as a pillar for the region and the Arab world," he stated. El-Sisi acknowledged the alignment of both nations' visions on mutual cooperation and praised Iraq's stability, development, and economic openness efforts.

The meeting also covered shared interests in oil, agriculture, and water management and trilateral cooperation with Jordan.

"The leaders also reviewed overall regional developments, emphasizing the need for ongoing coordination between Iraq, Egypt, and other allied countries," the statement affirmed.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani is also scheduled to visit Tunisia.