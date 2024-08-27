Iraqi PM Al-Sudani meets Egyptian business leaders, highlights “victory over terrorism”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with representatives from major Egyptian companies during his official visit to Egypt.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's media office, the meeting, held at his residence in El Alamein, focused on strengthening economic ties between Iraq and Egypt.

In his remarks, PM Al-Sudani underscored the strategic importance of the Iraq-Egypt relationship, describing it as crucial for economic integration between the two peoples and within the broader Arab context. He emphasized that “Iraq is currently experiencing recovery and stability following its victory over terrorism, achieved through the solidarity of its diverse population.”

Al-Sudani detailed his government’s ambitious program, which began two years ago with a focus on development and economic growth.

“This approach leverages Iraq's strengths, including its natural and human resources, positioning Iraq as a vital and growing market due to its strategic geographical location in a dynamic region,” he pointed out.

Based on the statement, The PM highlighted that Iraq is open to investment from Egyptian companies, particularly in infrastructure and residential city projects.

“Opportunities are open for Egyptian business leaders and companies, valuing their successful experiences,” Al-Sudani said, stressing that “this aligns with the political direction of both countries' leaderships, aimed at enhancing cooperation and economic integration.”

Moreover, Al-Sudani outlined several initiatives, including the launch of investment opportunities across various industries, modernization of production lines, and promotion of public-private partnerships. He mentioned the Development Road Project as a key strategic initiative, involving partnerships with Qatar, Turkiye, and the UAE.

“The first phase of Al Faw Grand Port is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, which will significantly impact the region, alongside the development of the largest industrial city.”

Egyptian business leaders expressed their readiness to engage in various sectors in Iraq, including the Development Road Project, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, infrastructure, and construction.

They also discussed “the potential for promising partnerships between the private sectors of Iraq and Egypt.”