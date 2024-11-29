Iraq’s Al-Sudani from Madrid: Ready to collaborate on military and security development

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with representatives from three “leading” Spanish defense and security companies at his residence in Madrid.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's media office, the companies are Rheinmetall Expal, Indra, and Airbus.

The statement affirmed that “the Prime Minister emphasized Iraq’s readiness to collaborate with major companies to develop its military and security systems, highlighting numerous opportunities for joint projects between these companies and the Defence Industries Commission.”

“Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s need to diversify its sources of armament, noting that the government is implementing a comprehensive plan to enhance the readiness and efficiency of its security forces, as well as to strengthen the country’s capacity to address internal and external challenges,” the statement added.