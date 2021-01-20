Building collapses in central Madrid explosion

Shafaq News/ A building collapsed in a central Madrid explosion which occurred today Wednesday, Telemadrid broadcaster said.

A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. Emergency services could not immediately confirm if there had been injuries.

Video circulated on the social media showed smoke coming out of the collapsed building and rescue workers evacuating elderly people from a nearby nursing home.

The collapsed building was a religious complex that provided residential training for priests and gave meals for the homeless, a neighbor told Reuters.

La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm.

The explosion happened in Toledo Street, in the city center.