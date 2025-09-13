Explosion in Spain's Madrid injures 20+

Shafaq News – Madrid

An explosion in a café in Madrid on Saturday injured 21 people, three of them seriously, local emergency services said.

The blast occurred at around 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) in Vallecas, a south-central district of the Spanish capital. Emergency crews said 18 fire units were working at the site with support from a canine team, while the city police deployed drones to assist in the search and clearance operation.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.