Explosion in Spain's Madrid injures 20+
Shafaq News – Madrid
An explosion in a café in Madrid on Saturday injured 21 people, three of them seriously, local emergency services said.
The blast occurred at around 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) in Vallecas, a south-central district of the Spanish capital. Emergency crews said 18 fire units were working at the site with support from a canine team, while the city police deployed drones to assist in the search and clearance operation.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
Actualización.@SAMUR_PC y #SUMMA112 han atendido a 21 heridos, 3 de ellos graves y 2 potencialmente graves.18 dotaciones de @BomberosMad siguen trabajando en el desescombro. Se suma su Unidad Canina.La Sección de Apoyo Aéreo de @policiademadrid está trabajando con drones. pic.twitter.com/saoEavBV9g— Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) September 13, 2025