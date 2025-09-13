Explosion in Spain's Madrid injures 20+

Explosion in Spain's Madrid injures 20+
2025-09-13T16:22:14+00:00

Shafaq News – Madrid

An explosion in a café in Madrid on Saturday injured 21 people, three of them seriously, local emergency services said.

The blast occurred at around 3 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) in Vallecas, a south-central district of the Spanish capital. Emergency crews said 18 fire units were working at the site with support from a canine team, while the city police deployed drones to assist in the search and clearance operation.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon