Iraqi PM meets new US Envoy, stresses strategic ties

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Saturday with Joshua Harris, the newly appointed Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Baghdad, marking his official start in the role.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, Al-Sudani underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between Iraq and the United States, highlighting the need to expand cooperation across sectors to benefit both countries.

Talks also covered regional developments and key international issues, with both sides exchanging views on how to promote stability, reduce tensions, and prevent further escalation of conflicts.

The US State Department announced Harris’s appointment last month, succeeding Steven Fagin, who had served as Chargé d’Affaires since May. The post had been vacant for months following Ambassador Alina Romanowski’s departure at the end of 2024.